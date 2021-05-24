Striking Hovis workers win eight per cent pay rise

WORKERS at the Hovis site in Belfast have ended their strike action after securing an eight per cent pay rise over two years.

Members Unite and the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union members, who have maintained a 24-hour picket at the bakery giants' Apollo Road site since May 13, have voted 79 per cent in favour of a two-year deal with a four per cent rise each year.

Supermarkets across the North have been impacted by the industrial action, with an estimated shortfall of around a million loaves during the 11-day strike.

The two-year pay deal is the second pay rise secured by the Hovis workers in Belfast in just over a year.

In January 2020, the workers agreed to call off industrial action after securing a four per cent pay rise.

The pay deal, which has been hailed as a "massive victory" for the workers and the trade union movement, will see Hovis workers return to work at 6am tomorrow.

Unite Regional Officer, Sean McKeever, praised the public for their support and hailed the striking workers for their resolute action.

“This result is a huge victory for these workers – a victory won through determined all-out strike action which extended to eleven days," he said.

"I wish to congratulate our members and those of the Baker’s union for their stand and their unity in pursuit of the demand for a fair pay increase; this demonstrates the benefit of collective organisation and a preparedness to take militant industrial action."

He added: “The strike action by Hovis workers is a shining example of how, through standing together, working-class people can improve their lot even during a pandemic. This exemplary eleven-day, all-out strike demonstrates what is needed if workers are to tackle the corporate race to the bottom. I’m very proud to have stood with these workers in that fight. The workforce is going back into this workplace more organised than ever before”.

Hovis Worker and Unite rep, Justin Clarke, said: "It's a massive victory for our membership and we'll be going back a united workforce, prepared not to be walked on any more, and the company now know that they can't take our workers for granted."

It is understood that unions are in negotiations with Hovis through the Labour Relations Agency over overtime payments.

Belfastmedia.com has contacted Hovis and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has inserted an amendment into Covid-19 Health Protection regulations to exclude lawful picket lines.

The amendment was inserted only three days after striking Hovis workers were told by PSNI that their socially-distanced picket contravened lockdown rules.

Unite the Union had announced plans to legally challenge the PSNI's actions after it mounted an evidence-gathering operation against the workers.

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins said he was "proud" to have stood with the workers on the picket line.

"Solidarity to the Hovis workers, who today won a pay rise that amounts to an eight per cent increase over the next two years," the West Belfast Councillor said.

"An inspiring group of frontline workers who stood up for themselves and faced down pressure from management, as well as the PSNI.

"They can all certainly hold their heads high today."

He added: "Up the Hovis workers."