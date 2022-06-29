Students celebrated at Conway's Celebration of Achievement

CONWAY'S Celebration of Achievement has taken place in the former mill's beautiful atrium.

Former student Francis Lennon who completed his Essential Skills English at Conway in 2021, made an impressive speech at the celebration, he spoke about being in his forties, going back into education to gain that qualification which made it possible for him to realise his ambition of becoming a paramedic.

Francis Lennon addresses the graduates

He praised his teacher Caroline Kieran for her encouragement and professionalism and said the welcoming environment in Conway, made it easier to come to class every week.

The students were congratulated with their achievements by World Boxing Champion and Olympian Michael Conlan. In a Q & A Michael explained his strategies for dealing with challenges and reaching his goals, and he expressed his admiration for the students returning to education and achieving their goals.

Conway’s volunteers were also acknowledged. The impact of their commitment is more than providing education support. Their positive influence, building trust, sharing skills and knowledge is priceless.

Claudia Gianina Voinea is congratulated by Michael Conlan

Centre manager Pauline Kersten said: “Congratulations to all our students with their achievements. Learning is about so much more than doing a course; it gives a sense of belonging. Learning brings people together.

"This year we had students from 18 different countries attending courses. Many of our students have faced and are facing challenges in their lives. Returning to education, achieving that qualification, meeting other people, keeping the brain active and curious are all things that can help cope with these challenges.”