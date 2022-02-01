Shock as Turf Lodge childcare centre shuts its doors

A TURF Lodge childcare facility operated by the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) is to close its doors next month.

SVP Mountainview Centre on Norglen Gardens is to cease operations on March 11 after 21 years of offering after schools and creche services in the area.

Parents and community reps have expressed their shock at the sudden closure, which will impact a total of 18 children from 16 families. The decision will also see six members of staff lose their jobs.

In letter to parents, dated January 31, SVP said it had carried a "detailed review of the service", stating that the number of families using the centre has "reduced significantly over the past few years".

The religious society said a reduction in its programmes means "it is no longer feasible to offer this service".

One working mother, whose daughter avails of the after-school service, said the closure will put a "massive strain" on her family.

She said parents have been unable to speak with SVP through contact details provided on the letter.

"We're all just left sitting here wondering what is going on, we're completely left in the dark," she said. "It's awful. I have friends who have applied to put their kids into the centre in the past and the centre has refused to take on anybody new, and yet the letter they have sent out said it's closing due to a lack of numbers, which is definitely not the case.

"It's going to put a massive strain on us. Getting her picked up two days a week is a massive weight off our shoulders. Even just having somewhere for her to do her homework is so helpful."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll expressed his opposition to the closure.

"This is a vital service which provides an essential out of hours support for parents who need childcare assistance," he said. "It is clear this service is needed in our communities. Families in West Belfast need these centres to remain open and even extended given the longer hours many parents find themselves working.

"In addition to losing this service, I’m concerned about job losses in our community and those who work in this sector.

"As a matter of urgency, I will be contacting SVP to express our opposition to this closure and the loss of a vital service for Turf Lodge and wider West Belfast."



A spokesperson for SVP said: “Following a recent review of its childcare service in Belfast, the difficult decision has been made to close the St Vincent de Paul Childcare Centre, Mountainview, Belfast, on 11 March 2022.

“The closure will impact on 18 children from 16 families and SVP has identified a number of childcare facilities in the locality which have the capacity to provide immediate, alternative care and are supporting families in this regard.

“St Vincent de Paul provides a network of support for the local community in West Belfast through its 20 Visitation Conferences in the area and shall continue to offer this assistance to those families directly impacted. Parents will be advised to contact 028 9035 1561 should they wish to avail of these support services.

“A redundancy package has been provided to the six staff currently employed at the centre in line with the Society’s statutory and internal obligations.”

The proposed closure of the centre will be the second loss of childcare facilities in Turf Lodge in the past six months alone. It comes after Ardmonagh Family Centre's announced in August that it was to close its doors.







