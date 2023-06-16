Take a trip on the Belfast Traditional Music Trail

NEW EXPERIENCE: Irish traditional music on a whole new level with Belfast Traditional Music Trail

GET ready to experience Irish traditional music on a whole new level with Belfast Traditional Music Trail.

As featured in Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel’ and Discover NI’s ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’, embark on a musical journey in Belfast’s vibrant and centrally located Cathedral Quarter, discovering the city’s rich musical heritage and fantastic living tradition.

The weekly public trail runs every Saturday, with two world-renowned professional musicians acting as your guides.

At 3pm, you can meet with the guides in the dedicated room of a Belfast pub, where you will be treated to an informal performance of traditional tunes, songs and stories, all of which make up your own personal ‘session’. You are welcome to ask any questions throughout the trail and the guides will happily share their knowledge and experience with you, explaining what they play, and why they love it.

After a first stop, it’s time to get walking, you’ll finish your drink and follow the music trail through cobbled alleyways, past famous landmarks and into a private room of McHugh’s – the city’s oldest bar.

You can treat yourself with a refreshment while learning about the instruments, language, customs and history that make up Ireland’s vibrant musical tradition. There will be plenty of ceol agus craic in store so you might want to bring your dancing shoes.

The interactive experience takes place every Saturday afternoon where you can discover why Belfast is considered one of Ireland’s best cities for traditional Irish music.

Book your tickets (£20) now here. Private tours are also available.

Get in touch before booking if you have any mobility concerns or if you plan to bring any children under 18 years of age. With a total walking distance of roughly 900m, including some stairs, the walking pace will be light, with the aim of keeping the group together at all times. Contact: info@belfasttradtrail.com