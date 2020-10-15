WATCH: Tasty treats at Pizzabaker this mid-term

A typical Monday evening and stuck for ideas for dinner – takeaway it is. Tired of the same old, same old, we decided we would try somewhere different and thought a pre-Halloween treat for the kids would be nice.

A few work colleagues had raved about Pizza Baker on Andersonstown Road, so this was the choice.

A quick search on the internet opened up their website and hey presto I was perusing the menu within seconds. The website had easy options to make the choices, which there were plenty, but my preferred choice for value was the family deal – two 16” pizzas, two regular sides, 1.25 litre soft drink and three cookies for £27.95.

It also states the delivery time or pick up time, which to me is quite good as there is nothing as bad as sitting with a hungry family waiting a really long time on delivery. The order can be placed online or phoned. I took the phone option.

The staff member who answered the call was both friendly and efficient, and most importantly we didn’t have to wait long. On opening the boxes we were delighted at how warm the food was and how good it looked, there was plenty of fresh toppings. The pizzas were baked to perfection and tasted delicious.

The extra order of Hot and Spicy Chicken Tender Strips were also delicious and the kids loved them. My youngest was leaving room for her cookie and Nutella pizza (which we ordered as an extra treat). They both received a 10-out-of-10 from her.

The family meal is great value for money, we couldn’t finish it and treated other family members with the remaining pizza. Pizza Baker will definitely be another treat for the kids during the Halloween break. Great service, friendly staff, great food and most important happy kids!

Watch our video feature below on Pizzabaker which we filmed during the first lockdown - the taste has got even better as we enter lockdown Mark II.