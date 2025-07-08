'Teach Chluain Ard is about change and about the future': Minister O'Dowd

FINANCE Minister John O’Dowd has said that the new Teach Chluain Ard on the Falls Road is a building for the future.

The Sinn Féin man said that when he arrived for the official opening of the new small business centre on Monday that he found it difficult to get into the new building due to the amount of tourists outside.

“These projects make huge differences in communities such as West Belfast, a proud working-class community,” he said.

“Through adversity and terrible times in the past, this community has shown great courage and determination. The tourists who are flocking to this road shouldn’t be looking at the past. The past is important, but they should actually be admiring the present, because this is a community that has come together, has rallied, and is now thriving, vibrant and exciting.”

The Minister added: “Tourists should visit West Belfast for many, many reasons but (I would say to them) don’t just simply visit for the past. Sometimes you have to see change, you have to touch change. Buildings are physical manifestations of change, and this building is about change and about the future.”

Connie Demptser is on work experience with the Andersonstown News this week.