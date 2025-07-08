New home to businesses on the Falls Road, Teach Chluain Ard is officially opened

A REFURBISHED former training and employment office on the Falls Road has become the new home to several businesses in West Belfast.

Teach Chluain Ard is the brainchild of the West Belfast Partnership Board, and is where the Andersonstown News and other businesses have their offices.

The official launch on Monday marked a significant milestone in the West Belfast Partnership Board's mission to drive sustainable development, community regeneration, and social inclusion across West Belfast.

Finance Minister John O'Dowd was on hand to officially open the building.

Jim Donnelly Chair of WBPB welcomed this milestone launch stating: “This launch symbolises more than a new address—it’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our community’s story.

"We are honoured to welcome local leaders and partners to share in this celebration and help us shape the future of West Belfast.”

Peter Lynch, CEO of WBPB, reflected on the impact of the new building.

“Through this acquisition West Belfast Partnership Board will continue to place education at the heart of its regeneration programme, as well as prioritise inclusive economic development, by providing leadership to ensure that West Belfast undertakes the best possible approach to stimulating local inclusive economic growth, addressing the skills deficits while reducing unemployment rate by securing resources commensurate with the task.

Finance Minister John O'Dowd catches up on the news in the Andersonstown News office with Conor McParland and Scott Silver

"We also believe that we will be in a much stronger position to support the development of a long-term West Belfast approach to tackling health inequalities and improving the quality of life for all the West Belfast population.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "This is community wealth-building in action, it is fantastic to see West Belfast Partnership Board's vision come to life through this fantastic new asset on the Falls Road – building a fairer, stronger, and more resilient local economy.

"This space represents more than bricks and mortar—it’s a symbol of our ongoing commitment to regeneration, empowerment, and community-led change in West Belfast.

"West Belfast Partnership Board's vision will have transformational impacts here in West Belfast, a building with first class training facilities, ensuring the best quality of service is delivered to our residents, supporting sustainability of local organisations and improving neighbourhood based service provision."