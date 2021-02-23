Tech company Options recognised on fast-growth index for fifth consecutive year

Belfast-headquartered tech firm Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has been recognised in this year’s Sunday Times International Track 200 Covid-19 edition. The prestigious list ranks the UK’s highest-performing private companies by international growth.



The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 recognises companies based on their overseas sales in the preceding two-year period. From 2018 to 2019, Belfast-based Options continued to grow its international sales from £44m to over £58m representing year on year growth of 32 per cent.



Options President and CEO Danny Moore said 2020 was a year like no other.

"We worked tenaciously to ensure our clients seamlessly migrated to remote environments, so we are incredibly proud to be ranked in this year’s Covid-19 edition," he said.

Help raise £10000 to help frontline medical staff in Belfast, London and New.. Please #donate on @justgiving and RT https://t.co/AzpfgE6BRj — Options (@options_it) March 25, 2020

At the height of the Covid surge in spring 2020, the company also spearheaded a funds drive to provide direct support to frontline workers. The Robin Hood Appeal raised close to £200,000 and provided a lifeline to under-pressure health workers and local families. At Christmas past, Options donated from the Robin Hood kitty to the Presbyterian International Meeting Point on the Lisburn Road to enable the purchase of Tesco vouchers for vulnerable families.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for the company, including the appointment of new Board member, Quantbot Founder Michael Botlo, and the imminent purchase of Fixnetix from DXC Technology.



In January 2020, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and further develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.