IF you have a home bar, a pub, club, or restaurant, then odds are you’ll need a reliable source for kegs at competitive prices. Look no further than The Drinks Depot NI.



The Drinks Depot is an independent keg wholesaler based in Northern Ireland, with premises in Counties Armagh and Antrim.



Directors Michael F Markey and Jonathon Peeples have a combined 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. From owning public houses/off licences to keg wholesalers, they have more than enough experience to supply your needs in your pub, nightclub, festival and more.



With over 3,000 kegs in store at any one time, they are always able to help you stock up, even with little to no notice.



The Drinks Depot offer a range of mainstream and premium beer and cider brands in 50 and 30-litre kegs. Their pump rental service can ensure you are flowing in no time. Packaged beers are also available for delivery.



Their expert team will be able to help you no matter your situation, so be sure to work with The Drinks Depot when you need a keg wholesaler.

