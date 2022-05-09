THEATRE REVIEW: Translations explores the Anglicisation of rural Ireland

SET in the fictional Donegal townland of Baile Beag (Ballybeg) sometime between the Act of Union and the Great Famine, Brian Friel’s translations tells the story of British colonialism and its dramatic impact on the Irish language.



The townland's Irish speaking population is impacted by the arrival of British soldiers who are conducting an Ordinance Survey map of the area which would see their townland Anglicised.



Set against the backdrop of a hedge school, we see how the community thrive learning Greek and Latin through the Irish language.



Things are set to change quickly in the town with the opening of a National School which will be taught exclusively in English, much to the distaste of the majority attending the hedge-school.



When the soldiers arrive, they have little grasp of the native lounge and Owen, or Roland as he is mistakenly called by the British, the son of the hedge-school master, Hugh, is tasked with translating for them.

First time back at the Lyric Theatre in a very long time and I was not disappointed. What an amazing production of Brian Friel's, Translations and such a beautiful venue... #belfast pic.twitter.com/vN5aEzUeWK — Judith Greene (@JudithgreJg) May 1, 2022

Owen subsequently finds himself torn between the culture that he was brought up in and that he has become accustomed to whilst living away from Donegal.



Lieutenant Yolland quickly falls in love with the town, the Irish language and one of the townlands women leading to a love triangle which could spell tragedy for him and the people of Baile Beag.



Written in the 1980s. the playwright Brian Friel acknowledged that it should have been written in Irish. What we see is a play where all the actors are speaking In English but through their characterisation we understand the bridge in the language and cultural barriers between the British and those living within the town.



Artistic Director, Caitríona McLaughlin has taken this masterpiece and worked it into a theatrical masterpiece.



Set designer Joanna Parker and lighting designer Paul Keogan have worked together to create an abstract set consisting of a sloping ridge, giving the impression of a cottage roof.

CAST: Ruby Campbell (centre) plays Bridget and Suzie Sweify as Sarah



When it comes to the casting, a special mention has to be given to Ruby Campbell who was drafted in to play the role of Bridget days before opening after Holly Hannaway suffered an injury and was unable to perform.



Had I not known that Ruby only joined the cast earlier in the week, I would have assumed that she had been rehearsing for months.



The plays other female leads, Suzie Seweify (Sarah), and Zara Devlin (Máire) also provide Sean-nós style vocals during scene transitions which demonstrates their strong capabilities on the stage.



Overall, this is a very strong cast of 10 actors which bring the story of the Anglicisation of Irish culture to life.



Translations runs at the Lyric Theatre until 29 May before transferring to Dublin’s Abbey Theatre where it will run from 12 June to 13 August. Tickets are priced from £12 and are available from the Lyric Box Office.