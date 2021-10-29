Tributes flow in for Theresa McArdle

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of lifelong republican activist and former POW Theresa McArdle. The Turf Lodge woman died suddenly on Thursday night.

Described as the "face of Sinn Féin in West Belfast", she staffed the party's Falls Road office until her death.

She was heavily involved in the campaigns for prisoners' rights and was herself imprisoned in Maghaberry Gaol between 1990 and 1994.

Ms McArdle was amongst a group former POWs who helped highlight the history of the republican women prisoners, appearing in the 2015 documentary 'A Kind of Sisterhood'. In the documentary, she reflects on the impact her imprisonment had on her and her children, and the support of her fellow POWs.

She recalled how Shauneen Baker, now chairperson of North Belfast Sinn Féin, scrubbed her cell floor in anticipation of her arrival at the prison.

In a tweet, Ms Baker said: "Scrubbing your cell floor for your arrival onto the wing was the beginning of sisterhood."

Scrubbing your cell floor for your arrival onto the wing was the beginning of sisterhood. Your passing so sudden & devastating…to all my blended fambam my endless love and support. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/LeBH3oSi63 — Shauneen Baker (@BakerShauneen) October 28, 2021

She described Ms McArdle's passing as "sudden and devastating".

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said he is "terribly saddened" to hear of Ms McArdle's passing.

"Theresa was a lifelong republican who stood up against the worst excesses of the British state," he said.

"As a former POW, Theresa campaigned tirelessly against the strip searching of female prisoners, and the conditions faced by them in jail.

"She worked to serve the people from her community her entire life. She was the face of Sinn Féin in West Belfast, having worked in our Falls Road office, greeting the thousands of people that passed through its doors.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to Theresa’s family, friends, and comrades.

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill MLA said: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden death of our friend and comrade Theresa McArdle last night.



“Theresa was a highly respected and committed lifelong republican activist in her community of Turf Lodge.



“A former political prisoner she was active in campaigns for prisoners’ rights and against the forced strip searching of women, she worked in Saoirse campaigns and in the party’s international department and right up to her death worked in our party offices on the Falls Road.



“She was often the first person to greet the thousands of people who have visited our offices over the decades.



“News of her death has touched all of us who knew her and I extend my condolences to her partner Mícheál. children Catrina, Sinéad and Eamonn, grandchildren Amy, Déaglan, Erin, Aoibhin, Faolán, Fiadh, brothers and sisters Paul, Christopher, Carol, Margaret, Brenda, Mary and Isabella and her many close friends and comrades.”