Thousands of Housing Executive homes to benefit from bathroom and kitchen replacements

MORE than 9,000 Housing Executive homes are set to benefit from bathroom replacements, while kitchens will be replaced in more than 5,000 properties.

It comes after a new improvement contract, signed recently means the Housing Executive has awarded new contracts worth a total of £252 million in the last six months.



Over 6,500 new windows will be fitted, while 8,000 new doors are set to be installed in Housing Executive homes. Six different areas in the North will also benefit from new maintenance contracts.



Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long said: “We are delighted to announce these new contracts as a real opportunity to provide tenants with a high quality repairs service and a planned programme of improvements.



“It will see a substantial investment in the local economy and provides long term assurances of job security and training opportunities for multiple local contractors.



“This significant investment programme is very welcome news for our tenants and the local construction industry and shows our commitment to investing in our homes.



“As a landlord of over 82,000 properties, one of our core responsibilities is ensuring our tenants live in homes that are safe, warm and dry.



“In order to achieve this, we have a 24/7 repairs service and a comprehensive annual programme to make improvements to our homes.



“We are committed to providing the highest quality services and high standards of improvements"



Ms Long added that given the scale of its business, the Housing Executive has a role in generating local economic outcomes, sustaining jobs and supply chains.



“Our annual investment of just over £205m in improving and maintaining our own homes in 2022/23 was the highest achieved since 2015.



“This brings the total Housing Executive spend in our homes to £907m in the last five years – it’s a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff, working in close partnership with the industry.



“The operating environment, over the last three years, has been challenging in terms of price volatility, labour and material availability, particularly in the construction market."



Ms Long continued: “The scale of the economic impact of the housing sector cannot be overstated.



“It represents a significant investment in the construction industry and economy and our local communities will also benefit from social value clauses we’ve included, which means improvements for local communities alongside improvements to their homes.”