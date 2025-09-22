Thousands take to the streets demanding equality for Irish speakers

GETTING THE MESSAGE ACROSS: Irish speakers are demanding equal rights for the language

THOUSANDS of Gaels took to the streets of Dublin on Saturday demanding equal rights for Irish speakers.

The National Protest for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht was the first national demonstration is support of the language in Dublin in over a decade. Chants, banners, music, and Irish voices filled the capital, demanding fair funding, the right to live in the Gaeltacht, reform of the education systems, and the delivery of long-promised language rights.

Among those marching were Irish language and Gaeltacht groups, schools, students, teachers, co-operatives, musicians, artists, families, and several political parties – all united in their demand for change for the Irish language.

On the stage, five speakers gave voice to the urgency of the moment:

Adhná Ní Bhraonáin, from the Gaeltacht housing campaign group BÁNÚ, highlighted the housing crisis in the Gaeltacht.

Eibhlín Ní Bhroin, a student at Coláiste de hÍde, spoke about the urgent need for an ambitious, measurable Government target to significantly increase Irish-medium education provision north and south

Rónán Ó Hící, Irish officer with the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union, gave voice to students demanding system that will ensure a satisfactory Irish language learning experience for all students

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, addressed the funding crisis and the urgent need for language rights to be implemented, north and south, without further delay.

Heulyn Rees, Chief Executive of Menter Caerdydd, expressed solidarity from Wales, speaking about the revival of Welsh and the shared struggle for language justice.

The march concluded with powerful performances from some of the country’s best-known Irish-language musicians, including Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich, Ispíní na hÉireann, Huartan, and Niamh Ó Dhubhgháin, celebrating the richness of Irish music and culture.

Keynote CEARTA speaker, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, and spokesperson for An Dream Dearg, said: “The Irish language and Gaeltacht community have long been taking to the streets to demand language and housing rights, to demand equality and cothrom na Féinne.

Thousands took to the streets of Dublin on Saturday

"Since the foundation of both states, north and south, and long before then, the native language of this land has never been given its rightful place. The vision set out in our proclamation and constitution has never been realised; not even close. Nor have the Irish language or equality commitments enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement been implemented.

"We have time and time again been let down and sold short, be that in terms of our funding packages north south, our education policies, or our language legislation. That has to change. Today we send a message to both Governments: we will never stop; we will never again be marginalised or ignored.

"Of this, we are sure; we will achieve housing rights in the Gaeltacht; we will win our language rights; there will be a significant increase in Irish language and Gaeltacht funding; we will bring about transformational changes to our education systems across the island. And we will return to the streets again and again until those in power heed our calls.

"Decades, centuries of failure ends now. The revolution reignites today. Our governments’ will and actions on these vital questions will soon be fully tested, as we approach the budget in the south, as we await long overdue housing guidelines in the Gaeltacht, and as we anticipate the appointment of the north’s first ever Irish language commissioner in the coming weeks. Now is the time for definitive action.”