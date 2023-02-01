Three children taken to hospital after another crash at dangerous Cutts Junction

DANGER: Three children have been taken to hospital following a collision at the Cutts Junction

THREE children have been taken to hospital following a crash at the Cutts Junction in Dunmurry on Wednesday morning.

Police attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision. The Cutts Junction area is renowned for frequent collisions with four road traffic collisions taking place in a two-week period during Christmas.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that there were “no serious injuries” reported.

“A white BMW and a red Mini were in collision in the McKinstry Road area just before 8.50am. The collision happened at the traffic lights.

“Three children, who were passengers in one of the vehicles, were taken to hospital by ambulance for assessment. There were no serious injuries reported.”

Another road traffic collision took place on Wednesday morning

West Belfast MLA Danny Baker has reiterated his commitment to push for investment at the Cutts Junction following Wednesday morning’s road traffic collision.

“Another day, another accident at the Cutts junction. I will be contacting the Department for Infrastructure again today to push ahead with the design plans and invest in this junction.

"The plans are there, let's get it done before a life is lost.”

Speaking with the Andersonstown News previously, the Sinn Féin MLA confirmed the “design work is done” but that funding is needed for the work to be carried out. The upgrade will cost “upwards of 1.8 million,” he said.