Time for British government to come clean on Casement funding

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has called on the British government to come clean and reveal how much it is willing to pay for the rebuild of Casement Park.

With Stormont, the Irish government and the GAA having already pledged funding for the West Belfast GAA venue, Mr Maskey has called on London to clarify how much it is going to cough up.

Yesterday, Northern Secretary Hilary Benn hit out at the previous government saying that it had done nothing to progress the Casement rebuild during the 18 months after the UK and Ireland won the bid to host Euro 2028. Casement was one of ten venues that was due to host matches during the UEFA tournament in four years' time, however, in September the new British government announced that it could no longer keep its commitment to part-fund the stadium's rebuild due to spiralling costs, ending the Andersonstown venue's chances of hosting games.

Now the BBC is reporting that the cost for the Casement Park rebuild has dropped to £270m after the GAA announced last month that the new design would be “basic and modest” but would still cater for over 30,000 fans.

Speaking yesterday when being questioned at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster, Mr Benn said: "It was an extraordinary opportunity and when the Euros were awarded to the UK and Ireland everyone thought: ‘Right that's Casement Park done and dusted'.

"The last government said: ‘Yes it will be built we will find the money’.

"We got elected in July and of course nothing had been done, nothing for 18 months apart from warm words. In passing, an example of making promises with no cash to back them up.

“What the PM has said is we need to see an alternative proposition. At the moment we don't know the answer to that question (regarding cost). We can't confirm whether UK will make contribution.

"In the interests of respecting all of the traditions in Northern Ireland it is important that Casement Park is built.”

Responding, Paul Maskey has called on the British government to clarify its position on funding.

"It is time for the British government to fulfil its Casement Park pledge, clarify the funding it will allocate for the construction of this stadium, and enable us to move forward and build a new home for Ulster Gaels," he said.

"The Executive, GAA and Irish government have all set out their contribution to fund the building of this stadium, the onus is now on the British government to do the same.

“The reconstruction of Casement Park in Belfast will not only provide a new home for Ulster Gaels, but will also create huge benefits, driving investment, creating jobs and boosting tourism.

"I welcome the British Secretary of State Hilary Benn's comments on Tuesday when he said 'it is important Casement Park is built'. It is now time for his government to live up to those words and provide the necessary funding to deliver this transformative project.”