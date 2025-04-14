Time for British government to clarify Casement Park funding

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has called on the British government to clarify the funding it will provide to redevelop Casement Park.

He was speaking after a rally, calling for progress at the stadium, was held in Andersonstown and attended by hundreds of Gaels from across the city and beyond.

“Today, the message was clear: Casement Park has lay dormant for too long, and now it’s time to move forward and build Casement,” said the Sinn Féin man.

“The reconstruction of this stadium will not only provide a new home for Ulster Gaels, but also be an economic driver for the surrounding communities, creating jobs and attracting investment.

“The British government must clarify what funding it will provide to enable us to move forward with this game-changing project.

“And I would urge the Communities Minister to work alongside Executive ministers to champion this new stadium and the incredible benefits it will bring.

“Let’s move forward together and build a first-class stadium that young Gaels can once again look to with excitement, energy and a true desire to compete, excel and create lasting memories.”