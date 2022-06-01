Falls councillor Tina Black selected as new Lord Mayor of Belfast

FALLS Councillor Tina Black has been selected as the new Lord Mayor of Belfast, taking over the chain from Cllr Michael Long at Wednesday evening's Council meeting.



The Sinn Féin councillor had been originally co-opted to replace Mary McConville on the council in December 2018. Among her appointments on the Council, the Grosvenor woman has served as Deputy Chair of the recently created Standards and Business Committee.



Speaking as her Mayoral term was announced, Cllr Black said: “I love this city. I was born and raised here in a strong working-class community and I am immensely proud to be a Béalfeirstean.

“As a community activist, I have dedicated my life to empowering local people and communities, and ensuring you have a strong voice on your side.

“This community ethos is what inspired me to become involved in politics, and will underpin my work as Mayor.



“As Mayor, I want to lead an inclusive agenda of positive and progressive change. I will work with everyone. I will work with every political party and within every community.”



Cllr Black is currently the Centre Manager at Grosvenor Community Centre and holds a Master’s degree in Community and Social Development from Queen’s University.



Outlining her priorities for her term in office, Cllr Black said that she is keen to showcase the “amazing diversity” of our city and celebrate the many different communities who enrich it.



“I also want to support workers and families as the cost of living rises, to create a clean and green Belfast, enhancing our local environment and creating better facilities for communities.

“Another of my priorities is to drive forward the inclusive and far-reaching regeneration of our city, prioritising local communities and our city centre – making Belfast a flourishing 21st Century city that we can all be proud of.



“Belfast is a confident and thriving city with enormous untapped potential to prosper further. The opportunities for our city to grow are endless and working together we can seize them. As Mayor, I will work night and day to be a positive voice for everyone in this wonderful city.”