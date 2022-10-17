Tony Browne murder: Woman appears in court

MURDERED: Tony Browne was stabbed to death at his home on Friday night

A woman charged with the murder of 54-year-old Tony Browne in the Woodside area of Poleglass on Friday night has appeared in court.

Appearing via video link at Lisburn Magistrates Court, 33-year-old Wiktoria Maksymowicz spoke through an interpreter to confirm that she understood the charges against her.

She was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on 14 November.

Police were called to Mr Browne's home shortly after 10pm on Friday evening following reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have appealed for anyone with information in the case to contact the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.