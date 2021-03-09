Tributes paid to Sally Gardens Centre stalwart Anne Downey

Tributes have been paid to Poleglass community stalwart Anne Downey (69), a much-loved wife, mother and neighbour, who passed away recently.

Anne, who died peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family on 22 February, was a well-known member of the Poleglass community and was instrumental in the development of the Sally Gardens Community Centre.

Speaking about her work within the community, Anne’s son Tony said his mum enjoyed working with the late Sinn Féin representative Michael Ferguson. "My mum spent quite a few years fundraising for Sally Gardens Community Centre and worked quite closely with Michael Ferguson to get the money together for the Centre. She was very much involved in all aspects of the community in Poleglass including raising money for a play area for the kids.”

Husband Desi described his wife as someone who was there for everyone in their time of need.

“She was always up in Sally Gardens. My wife never drank but her and her friend Pauline were in more pubs than I ever was. They were always collecting and running functions for the community. Anne also counselled people and if you were in trouble she would always try and help you out and give you a bit of advice. She was always trying to give back to the community” he said.

“We went out one night to one of the bars on the Glen Road and we were sitting with some of the staff from Sally Gardens and all of a sudden I was sitting there and she was called up to the stage. When she got up they presented her with a plaque for her work and I was in shock as she never wanted any recognition for her work.”

Desi said Anne was always helping people. "Everyone she met idolised her, including myself," he said. "It is just heartbreaking that she is away."

And he recalled how the couple's courtship started:

“I left Anne to school in 1966, I was nearly leaving school and she had eight months to go. I left her to the Little Flower on the Antrim Road and went on the beak but she was afraid to go on the beak and insisted on going to school. We had been together since that day.”

Sally Gardens Community Centre spokesperson George Rogan said Anne will be missed by everyone in the community. “She was invaluable to us. She was a great lady and a great Chairperson when she was on our committee. She had the community at the heart of everything she did and all at Sally Gardens were saddened to hear of her passing. She was a lady who dedicated her life to the people of Poleglass and helped to get Sally Gardens to where it is today. She will be sadly missed.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal