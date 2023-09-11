Trócaire award recipient thanks public for 50 years of support

AN Ethiopian nun who has continued to help people in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia in spite of the conflict that has raged there for nearly three years has been honoured by Trócaire at an event in Belfast.



Sister Medhin Tesfay spoke at the event in Riddel Hall which marked the 50th Anniversary of Trócaire. She was presented with the Trócaire ‘Romero International Award’ by Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, in recognition of her extraordinary courage and commitment.



Sister Medhin has given tirelessly to the transformative and life-saving work of the Daughters of Charity in Ethiopia for nearly three decades. She is known and respected by many around the world, including Ireland, Scotland, England and the US, for the work she has done.



Sr. Medhin’s congregation opened two houses in Tigray in the 1970s to support the disadvantaged, marginalised and people living in poverty in these areas. The first house of the Daughters of Charity in Tigray Region, and where Sr. Medhin lives and serves, was established in 1973 – the same year that Trócaire was established in Ireland.

Trócaire has worked with the Daughters of Charity since 1990. The work undertaken by the Sisters includes supporting education, health, emergency response, and economic and livelihoods supports particularly to women.



When recent conflict prevented access for the UN and International NGOs, Sr. Medhin courageously continued her work. At the height of the conflict when there was no communication with the region, Sr. Medhin continued to provide relief items, supports and inspiration to the people.

Sister Medhin thanked the people of Ireland for their support of not just the Daughters of Charity but many other partner organisations since Trócaire was founded fifty years ago. “Through your generosity, we have been able to shed light on people's plight, share their stories and advocate for the attention and assistance they desperately need. Your support has helped in saving many lives, illuminating a path towards a brighter future for these individuals, offering them a glimmer of hope and a chance for a better life,” she said.



Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra also addressed the audience at the event. “Trócaire’s history is owned by the people in Ireland, north and south, who together for fifty years have shown unyielding solidarity to those who are suffering in our world," she said. "It is also owned by our brave partner organisations overseas, who are at the centre of positive change for their communities. I cannot thank our donors, clergy, parishioners, teachers, students and volunteers enough for the incredible support they have given, and continue to give, to Trócaire. Their generosity and solidarity with those in need in some of the world’s most fragile countries is humbling.”

Caoimhe added: “There has always been a really strong northern contribution to Trócaire and our work right from the beginning in 1973. The first director of the organisation was the late Brian McKeown who provided the inspiration and leadership that positioned Trócaire as a radical voice on poverty and social injustice. Sally O’Neill from Dungannon worked for Trócaire for 37 years. Sally was a champion of the poor in Latin America for decades and was tragically killed in a car crash in Guatemala in 2019. At her memorial service President Michael D. Higgins said ‘she was the greatest gift that Ireland gave to the Latin world in contemporary times’. The first Trócaire office in Northern Ireland was opened in Belfast in 1986 by Gerry O’Hare to better serve our supporters in the north and the Northern Ireland team continues to make a hugely valuable contribution to Trócaire’s work.”



The audience at the event, which was hosted by Claire McCollum, also heard from Trócaire overseas staff and were entertained by The Priests and choir of St. Dominic’s Grammar School.