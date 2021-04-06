TRÓCAIRE: Trócaire urges supporters to return Lent donations in advance of government funding deadline

Trócaire is calling on supporters in Belfast to return donations from their Trócaire boxes as soon as possible, warning that a decline in donations to its Lenten Appeal would put many of its life-saving programmes at risk.



The charity’s biggest fundraising campaign, which draws to a close in the coming weeks, has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many supporters unable to access their Trócaire boxes through the usual channels due to ongoing restrictions.



Trócaire’s Head of Region for Northern Ireland Siobhan Hanley said: “Unless our generous supporters in Belfast return their boxes or donate online this year, we won’t be able to provide life-saving support to almost 3 million people who rely on our work overseas each year.”



“We are asking our supporters in Belfast to ‘make your Trócaire box count’. Please count or estimate what is in your box and donate the equivalent amount online, over the phone or via post. Many Catholic parishes have their own local arrangements in place for collecting Trócaire boxes, so people can also contact their local parish to see if it is possible to return their box within the public health guidelines.”



“Getting your donations to Trócaire as soon as possible has even more significance this year as the UK government has pledged to match pound for pound every public donation to the Lenten Appeal made by 16th May. This could result in an extra £2 million for our work in South Sudan and would help thousands of people in the conflict ravaged country to build a better life for themselves and their families.”



“Trócaire’s campaign this year focuses on people who are trapped in long-running wars, such as those affecting places such as South Sudan and Somalia. Generations of people in these countries have been forced to live through conflict. Their resilience and determination to help each other is remarkable. By donating to our Lenten Appeal, you will be helping them to help themselves,” said Siobhan.



How to return your Trócaire box donation

Simply count or estimate what is in your box and donate now in one of these four easy ways:

1. Online at trocaire.org

2. Over the phone at 0800 912 1200 (NI)

3. By post to Trócaire, 50 King Street, Belfast, BT1 6AD (NI)

4. Check with your local parish if it is possible to arrange a safe drop-off.