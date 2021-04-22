Trust defends decision to clamp cars belonging to RVH staff

Belfast Trust has defended a decision to clamp a number of vehicles belonging to staff at the RVH, claiming they were impeding traffic using the hospital site.



The clamping move comes after Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann had hit out after recent reports of clamping on site.



Mr McCann, who is introducing a Stormont bill to scrap parking charges for HSC staff, said: “Staff members, whether they be doctors, nurses, porters or domestics, play an invaluable part in looking after the sick and needy, no more so than today in the midst of a pandemic. What could be more disheartening after finishing a 12-hour shift, than being greeted by a clamped car.”



Health Minister Robin Swann approved a further period of free car parking for HSC staff from 1 April to 31 July due to the pandemic.



A spokesperson for the Trust said “demand for parking exceeds the available spaces in on-site car parks”, adding that it provides free off-site parking and shuttle bus on the Springfield Road and Blacks Road.



The spokesperson said a “small number” of vehicles had been clamped for parking “on double yellow lines or in patient set-down zones.”



Said the spokesperson: “On October 1 2020 we introduced traffic enforcement measures at the Royal Hospital site, made necessary because we were experiencing difficulties associated with maintaining traffic flow at the hospital due to illegal parking on double yellow lines and the inappropriate use of roadways, bus stops, pavements, and pedestrian routes."



“Additionally, areas designated for blue badge holders, essential deliveries, ambulance parking and patients also became affected.



“The traffic enforcement measures applied are Parking Charge Notices (PCNs) with vehicle clamping in cases where there are two or more unpaid PCNs. This applies to any vehicle that is parked in a restricted area or in a location that impedes emergency vehicles, traffic flow, or the safe passage of pedestrians.



“The enforcement arrangements are applied by an external management company on behalf of the Trust, in compliance with the British Parking Association Code of Practice. This includes an appeals process in the event of a disputed PCN. The fines applied are in line with other HSC Trusts in Northern Ireland. All traffic areas have clear road markings and additional signage has been erected to clearly identify where and how the parking enforcement applies. All PCNs have details of the appeals process and staff are advised to use the process if they believe the PCN has been applied inappropriately.



“A small number of vehicles were clamped recently because they were parked either on double yellow lines or in patient set-down zones. The vehicles had previously received multiple PCNs that had not been paid or appealed. The Trust has a responsibility to maintain a safe site for patients and staff and to ensure that patients can easily access services. It is not acceptable for staff to park in these restricted areas when there are safe parking alternatives available to them.”