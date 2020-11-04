Turf Lodge streets set for one-way system

THE Department for Infrastructure is set to implement one-way systems in a pair of Turf Lodge streets that have been plagued by traffic and parking issues over the years.

Residents living in Norglen Crescent and Monagh Crescent had raised concerns about parked cars seriously restricting access to their homes.

With the notoriously narrow streets constantly reduced to one lane by parked cars, locals had also raised serious safety concerns about vehicles trying to navigate area.

In a letter to local Workers’ Party rep Conor Campbell, who has long campaigned on the issue, the Department said it proposes to take forward the “necessary legislation” to introduce the one-way system to “improve traffic congestion in the area”.

The Department said it had conducted a letter drop of the area on October 16 and will allow residents to submit objections or comments on its proposals, with the formal objection period ending on November 12. Welcoming the move, Mr Campbell said he hoped the system would be be implemented by the “end of the year”.

“I’m just glad for the people of the area because they’ve wanted this for a long time,” he said. “If it’s not a daily basis, then it’s every other day that the residents are asking me when it’s getting done.

“We’ve had all these horror stories about people not being able to get parked, ambulances not being able to get up the street, so I hope it will relieve all of that. Anything that’ll help the people of the area is good in my book.”

Mr Campbell said his party will be canvassing the area with a view to implementing further one-way systems in Monagh Parade and Ardmonagh Gardens.

“We want to get people’s opinions, but because of Covid we’re trying to think of some other way to reach out to residents instead of rapping their doors and getting them to sign things,” he said.