Two arrests following assault in Norglen Parade this morning

POLICE have made two arrests following a report of an assault in the Norglen Parade area of West Belfast on Saturday morning.

Police say that shortly before 6:30am, it was reported that an altercation occurred in the street with one man believed to have been armed with a knife. It was reported that a 22-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle during the incident. He has been taken to hospital for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “A 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested in relation to the incident. Both are currently in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 377 01/04/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”