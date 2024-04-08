Ulster GAA signs up to safer roads campaign

ULSTER GAA has committed to the Department for Infrastructure’s ‘Share the Road to Zero’ campaign, which seeks to promote and improve road safety.

DFI Minister John O’Dowd expressed delight at the GAA coming onboard.

“Their support will help us raise better awareness of what we can all do to change our behaviours on the road," he said.

“This campaign is about us all playing a part in reducing road deaths by taking personal responsibility to be the best road user we can be.

“Our rising road deaths are an area of deep concern, and the GAA family is among those deeply affected by these losses. The GAA’s support today will help open more conversations about what we can all do, whether we are travelling on foot or on wheels, to help ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.”

Brian McAvoy, Provisional Secretary for Ulster GAA, also expressed his delight at his organisation's backing of the campaign, noting how “the GAA family, along with society generally, knows the devastation of serious injuries and deaths on our roads".

“This campaign helps to focus all our minds on how our behaviour on the roads impacts many people around us," he said. “We all have a responsibility to improve our behaviour on the roads, and I would encourage all, including the GAA family to get behind this campaign and take the Share the Road to Zero pledge.”