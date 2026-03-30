THE Ulster Orchestra is celebrating the success of an exciting expansion of its flagship, community-led Crescendo project, which brings the joy of music-making to children across Belfast. Delivered in partnership with Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, Shankill Children’s Zone and Queen’s University Innovation Zones, the expansion project has reached more than 500 children in four new primary schools in North and West Belfast, creating more opportunities for creativity, confidence, and performance.

Running from January to March 2026, the pilot programme was delivered in Glenwood Primary School, Forth River Primary School, Christ the Redeemer Primary School, and St Kieran’s Primary School. Pupils took part in whole-class instrumental lessons, musicianship sessions, and inclusive workshops for children in Special Educational Needs (SEN) classes. Queen’s University Innovation Zones also carried out research to capture the programme’s impact.

The project reached a joyful finale with four school showcases on 24 and 25 March, where pupils performed alongside professional musicians from the Ulster Orchestra.

Families, teachers, and communities came together to celebrate the children’s achievements, with Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly and Joanne Bunting attending on 24 March to congratulate the young performers. Teachers noted that attendance and punctuality improved on Crescendo days, highlighting the programme’s positive influence beyond the classroom.

Each showcase featured 25–35 minutes of lively performances led by Crescendo tutors and accompanied by Ulster Orchestra musicians, with events conducted and presented by Animateur Jonathan Simmance.

Crescendo already reaches over 1,000 children across Malvern Primary School, Wheatfield Primary School, The Good Shepherd Primary School, and Holy Evangelists' Primary School, providing a strong foundation for musical growth across North and West Belfast.

The 2025/26 core Crescendo programme is supported by The Executive Office through the Urban Villages initiative, A&O Shearman Belfast, Department of Foreign Affairs (Ireland) Reconciliation Fund, The Radcliffe Trust, Ulster Orchestra Foundation, Belfast Harbour, The McClay Foundation, the Lord and Lady Lurgan Trust, the LFT Charitable Trust, the Souter Charitable Trust, and the Brian and Susan Dickie Charitable Fund.

By nurturing musical skills and encouraging creativity, the project helps children grow in confidence, strengthen their resilience, and develop important social and emotional skills. Above all, Crescendo is helping young people discover their potential and experience the joy of making music together.

This pilot expansion was supported by the Department for Communities NI, while the wider Crescendo programme continues thanks to its core funders and partners.