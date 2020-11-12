Union call for pay increase for health workers and warns of industrial action

THE Secretary of Unison’s RVH and Muckamore Branch has warned that health and social care workers across the North could take industrial action if denied a pay uplift.

It comes as the trade union has called on Westminster to implement a pay increase of at least £2,000 for NHS staff in the coming year.

Unison has said that workers deserve “more than applause” for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest campaign comes a year after health workers in the North were forced to take strike action to achieve pay parity with their colleagues in the UK. Local health workers had been denied equal pay by successive Stormont Health Ministers for around five years.

Unison’s RVH and Muckamore Branch Secretary, Conor McCarthy, who co-chair’s the union’s Regional Health Committee, explained: “What I want to make clear was that pay parity was not a pay rise – that was money owed to health workers who got it unjustly taken from them by decisions made at Stormont. That left NHS staff in Northern Ireland at a deficit and we will not let that happen again.

“This is now about a genuine pay rise.”

He continued: “The Minister in Stormont made a commitment last year that they would match any future pay rises in England. If the Treasury in England decides to give health workers in England the £2,000 then that must be replicated across all jurisdictions, namely, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.”

Mr McCarthy said that the £2,000 claim, which Unison has through the Treasury, must have “no strings attached” and must be given to all health workers. However, he said the early pay rise would “necessitate an increase” in the Block Grant from Westminster.

“Our current Block Grant will not cover what we’re asking,” he added.

“The second point to make is that we also have an integrated Health and Social Care model. The likes of domiciliary care workers and home care workers are paid for by councils in England, but we have an integrated model, so those people must not be forgotten about in this pay rise.

“It will need to be funded accordingly.”

The government was due to re-enter pay discussions with health unions in April next year. But with the pressure brought by the pandemic unions, including Unison, Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Unite and NIPSA have called for an early pay rise.

Mr McCarthy said that any pay rise must be implemented across all NHS regions, and warned that the government could face industrial action if it refuses an uplift.

“The local MLAs and the MPs here know exactly what we want,” he said.

“They have to advocate for health workers in Northern Ireland to make sure that they aren’t left behind again. However, I want to make it crystal clear, as Co-Chair of the (Unison) Northern Ireland Health Committee, that we will not waste months and years ever again going around with begging bowls and letters asking MPs to help us obtain money.

“If there is no increase that matches an increase in England, if they get £2,000 and Northern Ireland is told no, then I will be recommending to the Health Committee for effective industrial action.”

He continued: “What we’re saying is to bring the pay talks forward, and our claim is £2,000. If it’s not granted to us then industrial action is highly likely.

“During the last campaign the public support was phenomenal. Not only was it a massive motivator to health workers in achieving pay parity but it was also massive implication in the restoration of government.

“This time around there are literally thousands of families out there who, if it wasn’t for the NHS and healthcare workers helping them through this pandemic, would have relatives who wouldn’t be with them today.

“We’re absolutely confident that the public will be completely behind a decent pay uplift for NHS staff here.”