Urban Fire bringing high-quality dining at an affordable price

Opened seven days a week, Urban Fire on the Stewartstown Road has something for everyone. Launched in 2021, the establishment has already won a Best of the West award for Best Restaurant, bringing high-quality dining at an affordable price. Owners Paddy Tracey and Lisa Brennan, both locals to the Poleglass area, wanted to build their business in their own community.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Lisa said, “I’ve been in the food industry for over 20 years working in restaurants and takeaway places. We decided we wanted to work for ourselves and bring something to the local community. We decided our own people deserve to have something amazing on their doorstep.

“I’m born and reared in Poleglass and so is Paddy. We’ve lived here our whole lives and we wanted to give something back to our own people and something to be proud of in our own community. The food and the atmosphere is doing the talking and everyone in the community is totally standing by us being local people as well.”

The story behind the name is two-fold with the urban part coming from urban rappers and the fire coming from the big woodfire pizza oven in the restaurant.

The restaurant provides an array of choices for their customers with a lot of fusion cooking taking place. Executive Chef Peter Devine described it as “traditional cuisines with a twist – there’s something for everyone.”

The menu ranges from seafood to meat dishes and a sharing steak platter to pastas and pizzas, with great deals at an even better value. The popular two course express menu at lunchtime provides a starter and a main which you can phone ahead and book to have it sitting ready waiting for you.

On Sundays, a roast menu is on offer providing a two-course set menu, and all traditional options are available including turkey and ham and roast beef. Everything is bought in fresh and prepared by a team of chefs.

There is a brand-new heated decking outside which can hold 40 people, and the restaurant has a bring your own policy. Urban Fire is one restaurant you won’t want to miss out on!