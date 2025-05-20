USEL Empower Programme secures job opportunities for people with health conditions or disabilities

At USEL (Ulster Supported Employment Ltd), empowerment is the purpose.

As the North’s leading provider of employment support for people with health conditions and disabilities, USEL has been transforming lives for over 60 years.

Their mission is simple: to provide access to employment, training, and support services to people who face barriers to work due to a health condition or disability.

A shining example of USEL’s dedication to changing lives is their Empower Programme.

Over the past two years the programme, run in partnership between Usel, Disability Action and Specialisterne NI, has supported over 700 individuals in securing employment.

The Empower Programme provides personalised support, skills training, and job placement services, ensuring that each participant is set up for long-term success.

Phil McFall, manager of the Empower programme, says everyone who wants to work deserves an opportunity and having a health condition or disability should not get in their way.

“The Empower programme is all about helping young people with a disability or health condition into employment,” he explained.

"Anybody that wants to get into work deserves an opportunity and a lot of the time they don’t know how to go about it and feel they are going to be discriminated against.

"For people with hidden disabilities, it is harder for employers to make adjustments. We go to the employer and agree those adjustments from the outset.

“For anyone starting a new job, the first four to six weeks is the toughest but that is magnified for someone with a disability. We have total engagement with the employer to make sure it works for the person.

Phil McFall, manager of the Empower Programme

“We have recruited 1,600 young people over the last two years on to the Empower programme and 720 people moved into the world of work. We know that not all the time it will work out for the person, but if that happens, we bring them back on to the programme and get them a better fit.

“For any young person out there with a disability or health condition and needs some help, please reach out to USEL and we will get out on the Empower programme and guarantee you opportunities.”

One shining example of the positive impact of the Empower programme is Megan Bunting (22) from Ballygomartin.

Megan, who is autistic, was struggling to find any suitable education and employment opportunities and contacted USEL for support.

She has now secured a journalism apprenticeship with the BBC in September.

“The Empower programme has been brilliant for me. I am autistic and was struggling to find opportunities,” she explained.

“I felt a bit of employment support would have been very beneficial for me and came across USEL and the Empower programme. I started off doing a social media academy with them which was fantastic.

“I then got help with applying for jobs and apprenticeships. I came across a journalism apprenticeship with the BBC and I always had an interest in the media.

"I got the help I needed for the application form and interview skills and a couple of weeks ago I got confirmation of my place on the apprenticeship.

"I couldn’t believe it. I definitely could not have done it without the help and support of USEL.

“One of the things I struggled with was my confidence and I was able to get so much help in building that up.

“For any other young person who might find themselves struggling with education and employment opportunities, I could not recommend USEL enough.

“Take all the help you can get. That was something I was reluctant to do before I came across the USEL Empower programme. There is nothing wrong with needing help and it certainly paid off for me.

“I start with the BBC in September. It is a two-year programme and I am really looking forward to it. It is such an amazing opportunity for me.

To find out more about the USEL Empower programme or to get involved, visit www.usel.co.uk/empower.



USEL - 182-188 Cambrai Street

Belfast BT13 3JH • Tel: 028 9035 6600

Email: info@usel.co.uk



