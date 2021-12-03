Weekend vaccinations drive at Andersonstown pharmacy

A WEST Belfast pharmacist has urged people to get their Covid-19 vaccine amidst soaring cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Michael Cooper, of Cooper's Pharmacy, has encouraged people to have their first, second or booster jabs to protect themselves and their family against the deadly virus.

Cooper's Pharmacy at Riverdale is set to hold walk-in vaccine clinics on Saturday (9.30am-5.30pm) and Sunday (11am-4pm).

Latest figures show that over 2,000 new cases of the virus were recorded in the North on Thursday.

Community Pharmacist Michael Cooper encouraged people to come forward for their vaccine.

"I think it's absolutely crucial," he said.

"It is the best way of protecting yourself as well as your oved one's and your community, so the more people that get vaccinated the better chance we have of developing strong community immunity against Covid-19 and potential new variants."

This weekend's vaccine clinic at Cooper's is open to all over 18s to receive their first and second dose of the vaccine. Eight weeks must have passed since your first dose before receiving a second.

Booster doses are available to over-50s who received their second dose six months or more ago.

Healthcare workers and carers who are over-18 can also receive a booster dose.

Immunocompromised people and their close contacts can also receive a booster, but must bring a letter from a GP as proof of eligibility.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered, and no booking is necessary.