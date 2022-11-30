Exhibition goes deep into the life and work of Van Gogh

SUNFLOWERS: Art student Zoe McClelland was one of the first to get a look at the exhibition on Monday

AN internationally acclaimed art experience has arrived in the city.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opened this week at Carlisle Memorial Church. The expansive and award-winning 360-degree digital art experience offers visitors total immersion in the life and work of Van Gogh and has been in planning since 2016.



This exhibition, which has been named a must-see Attraction by CNN, invites visitors to step into more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling large-scale digital projections in an expansive, two-storey central projection area.



Having launched in a Cathedral in Naples in 2018, the exhibition has welcomed more than 3.5 million visitors globally including showings in Las Vegas, Berlin and Beijing. Now art enthusiasts in Belfast can step inside the mind of the artist until the end of January.



Visitors to the Belfast exhibition will be immersed in the works of Van Gogh from the moment they walk through the doors of the former church building which was informally known as the 'Methodist Cathedral’.

VIRTUAL REALITY: The exhibition uses the latest technology to transport visitors into the world of Van Gogh

The exhibition also includes hands-on drawing activities and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality (VR) experience in separate galleries within the 10,000 square foot space.



In the drawing studio, guests’ work becomes a part of the show, while the multi-sensory VR experience lets visitors explore the unforgettable ten-minute journey 'A Day in the Life of the Artist', in which the inspiration behind some of Van Gogh’s most beloved works is revealed, including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles and Starry Night Over The Rhone.



The exhibition showcases state-of-the-art video mapping technology, available to only a handful of companies in the world, to create a truly immersive experience that provides its audience with a new, intimate understanding of this post-impressionist genius and his work.



The stunning animated visuals were created in collaboration with the world-renowned digital media artists Dirty Monitor, whose work has been the centrepiece of events such as the Bordeaux Wine Festival, the Beijing International Film Festival and the New Year celebrations at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest structure.

Fab morning exploring the new Van Gough exhibition in North Belfast. Some spot! pic.twitter.com/6Am54hlS3v — James McCarthy (@JamesMcCarthy97) November 28, 2022

Organisers of the exhibition say that it “strikes a careful balance between immersion and education.”

Mario Iacampo, CEO and Creative Director for Exhibition Hub, said: “We are delighted to open Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Belfast.



“Our focus on total immersion starts from the moment you enter and stays with you long after you leave.



“This wholly new way to experience art, provides our guests with a deeper appreciation of Van Gogh’s genius in a truly transcendent environment.”



Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is the latest in a series of art installations at the former Carlisle Circus church with previous instalments including The Dream Machine proving popular with local audiences.

Tickets for the exhibition can be purchased from the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience website.