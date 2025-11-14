A NORTH Belfast councillor has condemned the vandalism of two bilingual street signs, saying that the rights of Irish language speakers “must be respected”.

The signs at Deerpark Road and Cliftondene Crescent were spray-painted in recent days. It’s the latest Irish language street signs to be defaced in the Belfast City Council area.

Sinn Féin councillor Tomás Ó Neill condemned those behind the vandalism.

“This was a clear act of vandalism designed to stoke division and intolerance. It is important to note that the same streets in question supported the signage by 65 per cent and 90 per cent respectively. The rights of Irish language speakers must be respected.

“There is nothing to fear from the Irish language, or indeed from equality.

“The anti-Irish rhetoric stands in stark contrast to repeated consultations and surveys around Irish language provision with 80 per cent of the 21,000 responses in favour of Belfast's game-changing Irish Language Policy.

“Last week, the Irish language community delivered an amazing Oireachtas na Samhna – a feast of music, dancing, literature and more – to the city.

“Up to 15,000 enjoying the best of our indigenous culture in the heart of the city.”