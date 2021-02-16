VIDEO: Flipping heck! Fr Martin makes his first pancake on Shrove Tuesday

St John's parish priest Fr Martin Magill made his first ever Shrove Tuesday pancake today – and he live-streamed it on the parish's Facebook page.

Pancake Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent, and this was only the second time that Fr Magill has attempted to make a pancake – the first being on Sunday in preparation for today's live performance.

Using a recipe given to him by St Kevin’s primary school teacher, Mrs Quinn, Fr Martin’s first attempt “went well... well, the first part did," he confessed. "Some were very doughy and some I actually burned” he said, laughing.

Speaking about his first attempt, he added: “It was fun to make them but also frustrating at some parts. I had one go at flipping them and I think following that attempt I will just be making traditional Irish pancakes for the livestream.”

Fr Martin said he served his pancakes on Sunday with bacon and maple syrup.

Describing St John’s as “family orientated”, Fr Martin is encouraging families and children to join in today and attempt to make their own pancakes. A special pancake recipe in available on the St John's Facebook page, which has also been provided to the children from the nearby St Kevin's primary school.

Fr Martin recalls fondly his own memories of Pancake Tuesday growing up as a child.

“My mum was a very good baker, and we grew up with the memory of making pancakes on Shrove Tuesday with her,” he said.

So why not give it a go. People are being invited to upload photos their own pancake making on the St John's parish Facebook page.

