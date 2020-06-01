VIDEO REPORT: Fire crews stretched as blaze at former St Pat’s home site is third major Belfast-area fire in 24 hours

In what has been a hectic 24 hours for the city’s firefighters, crews were rushed to the former St Pat’s Home site on the Glen Road/Monagh Bypass to deal with a large blaze believed to have been set deliberately.

Yesterday afternoon, the NI Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple crews to tackle a large gorse fire at the Duncrue estate and while the fire was swiftly brought under control it sent clouds of smoke sweeping across Belfast.

The scene at Crumlin House Courthouse, Belfast after a fire was started in the early hours of the morning, with the alarm being raised shortly after 3am, 4 Pumps and an Aerial Appliance were required to beat back the blaze. pic.twitter.com/e1McGbDbAH — C.A Kinahan (@ConorK_Photo) June 1, 2020

Then in the early hours, crews were called out again to deal with a fire which had been started deliberately at the abandoned Crumlin Road courthouse.

Last week, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey appealed to the public to respect the countryside after fires were started on the Black Mountain.

Locals say they believe the fire at Glenmona was started deliberately by youngsters playing in the area.