Vigil to be held at Stormont calling for drug rehab services

Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp

CAMPAIGN: Jack Brennan died in January 2021

FAMILIES bereaved through addiction are holding a candlelight vigil at Stormont on Wednesday in support of enhanced rehabilitation services in Belfast.



The Jack’s Promise campaign was started by the family of Jack Brennan who lost his battle with drug addiction in January 2021. Since his death the family of the 23-year-old from Lenadoon have been tirelessly advocating for improved addiction, rehab and crisis services.



Jack featured in the Andersonstown News on a number of occasions before his death talking about his struggle with addiction.



The candlelit vigil organised by the Jack’s Promise campaign takes place on Wednesday, January 31, at 6pm at Stormont.

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Donate to BelfastMedia.com today to ensure that this website remains free now, free forever Donate

Do you have something to say on this issue? If so, submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland at c.mcparland@belfastmedia.com or write to Editor Anthony Neeson at Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT