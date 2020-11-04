Virtual breakfast club launched in Beechmount

THE Beechmount Residents Collective (BRC) have launched a virtual breakfast club to help local families struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of their anti-poverty programme, the group have teamed up with local shops to provide breakfast for those in need.

With breakfast items delivered straight to the door, BRC say they will operate a “non-contact and no questions asked service”, which will be “strictly confidential”.

Speaking about the launch, Tommy Doherty said: “We had learnt over the recent lockdown that parents had been struggling at home after schools being closed, and the use of food banks has been on the up.

“Beechmount residents got talking and thought about what could we do to help struggling families, so we came up with the virtual breakfast club idea to deliver basics for breakfast – the most important meal of the day.

“We have spoken to local shops and we are asking local people who can afford to pick something extra up and donate cereal, milk, bread, butter or eggs.

“The Beechmount Residents collective page will be the point of contact and we welcome any donations to help out with the virtual breakfast club.”