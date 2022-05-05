ELECTION '22: What do I need to bring to the polling station today?

VOTE: Polling stations are open and will close at 10pm this evening

POLLING stations opened for the 2022 Assembly Election at 7am this morning and voters have until 10pm this evening to cast their ballot.

While voters do not need to bring their polling card with them to vote, photographic ID is required although this does not have to be in date but is required to have a good enough likeness for voting to continue.

What ID do I need?

Voters are required to produce one of the following:

A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted)

A UK, Irish or EU passport (including the Irish Passport Card)

An Electoral Identity Card

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink War Disabled SmartPass

A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass

Persons under the age of 18 may accompany voters into the polling station. Polling station staff can limit the number of those under 18 allowed in the polling station at any one time if they consider their attendance to be impeding the proceedings in any way.

What assistance is there for those with a disability?

The following facilities are available at polling stations to assist voters with disabilities:

a polling booth with a shelf at a height suitable for people in wheelchairs

a polling booth with extra lighting

a large print version of the ballot paper (for reference purposes only)

a device with Braille (known as a selector device) to help voters mark their ballot paper

If you want to use any of these items, please tell the staff at the polling station when they give you your ballot paper.

If you cannot mark the ballot paper yourself due to a disability, you can have it marked for you by a companion or by the person in charge of the polling station (the Presiding Officer).

You will need to tell the polling station staff that this is how you want to vote and why. If your companion is voting for you they will be asked to fill in a form. Your ballot paper will be marked and placed in the ballot box on your behalf.

The companion must be either:

A registered elector; or

Over 18 years old and the parent/brother/sister/spouse/civil partner/child of the elector they are assisting

A companion cannot assist more than two electors to vote at an election.

What Covid mitigations are in place?

The Electoral Office have put the following measures in place:

Perspex screens between the polling station staff and the voters

Layouts adapted where possible to promote social distancing

Automatic hand sanitiser dispenser near entrance

Windows and doors (not designated fire exits) open to aid the circulation of fresh air

Posters promoting covid 19 safer behaviors

Polling station staff following cleaning protocols – including cleaning regular touch points (polling booths, ballot box etc) throughout the day and cleaning voting pencils after use

Voters will be asked to wear a face covering when voting. This will not be mandatory but strongly encouraged. They will be asked to temporarily remove the face covering for the

ID check.

ID check. Voters who have Covid-19 on election day, and who have not got an absent vote in place will need to attend the polling station if they wish to cast their vote.

The public health measures above are intended to limit the spread if this occurs.

Voters are reminded that this is an STV election and so the ballot should be marked 1,2,3... rather than an X.

We have have live coverage from the count centre here on belfastmedia.com and across our social media channels throughout tomorrow.