Latest attack on war graves at City Cemetery condemned

DESECRATION: A war grave headstone that was felled at the City Cemetery

THE National Graves Association has condemned the latest attack on several war graves at Belfast City Cemetery.

The graves commemorate those killed in the First and Second World Wars.

In a statement, the National Graves Association, which cares for the graves of Irish republican dead, called on those responsible for the attack to “cease” their actions.

“The National Graves Association unreservedly condemns the disgraceful attack on the war graves in Belfast’s City Cemetery. It is an insult to all those men and women who are buried there and have died in conflict.

“The National Graves Belfast call upon those responsible for this mindless action to cease these actions immediately and realise the hurt they have caused to relatives and friends on the people interred in the cemetery.

“It is vital that respect is given to all those buried in the City Cemetery, regardless of background, creed or culture.



“This is a place of reflection and should be treated as such.



“The National Graves Association Belfast offer our sincere condolences to the custodians of these graves.”

The PSNI appealed for information.

"This type of sheer, wanton vandalism is disgusting and abhorrent. It simply has to stop," a spokesperson said. "Destroying graves, is not representative of this community and it is not wanted or tolerated.

"If anyone has any information they can provide police please call 101.



"Anyone who is found to be responsible will be dealt with accordingly to the full force of the law."

Recent vandalism is the second attack on the war graves since August last year, when up to 20 headstones were damaged.

In December 2019, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) said it would cost almost £17,000 to repair up to 26 war graves that were destroyed previously.

Earlier this year, vandals desecrated ten graves at the City Cemetery's Jewish Plot.