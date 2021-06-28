WATCH: On anniversary of Warren Crossan murder, police release new CCTV images

Two gunmen make their escape after gunning down Warren Crossan on St. Katharine's Road.

Police investigating the murder of a man shot dead in the St James' area have released new CCTV footage of the suspected gunmen on the first anniversary of his murder.

The footage shows two men who are believed to have been responsible for the shooting of Warren Crossan on June 27 2020.

The 28-year-old father-of-two was murdered in broad daylight in St Katherines Road.

Mr Crossan was previously arrested and questioned about the murder of Robbie Lawlor, a renowned Dublin criminal who was shot dead in Ardoyne in April.

He was the son of a well-known dissident republican Tommy Crossan, who was gunned down at the Peter Pan complex on the Springfield Road in 2014.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said the gunmen left from the Whiterock estate to carry out their murder mission.

“The first piece of CCTV footage is of the two suspects crossing the junction of the Falls Road that joins the Whiterock Road and St James’s Road at 8.37am on the day of the murder. I believe that the man on the purple coloured mountain bike arrived from the direction of Turf Lodge and turned onto the Whiterock Road just before 8am. I believe they both then leave together from the Whiterock estate approximately 40 minutes later.

“They then travel along St James Road where a minute or so later they turn left into St James Crescent. The gunmen then lie in wait for several hours until Warren arrives at his mother’s house in Rodney Parade at approximately 12.20pm. Approximately 30 minutes later the gunmen can be seen appearing on foot from an alley way between St James Road and Rodney Drive. They chase Warren into St Katharines Road where he is shot multiple times and left to die in the street.

“The gunmen then make good their escape back along St Katherines Road into the same alleyway.

“Warren’s family deserve to have answers and these dangerous men need to be removed from our streets.

“I am continuing to appeal to anyone who has information, no matter how small, to contact us. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw these two men in the local area of St James Road, St James Crescent, Rodney Parade and St Katharines Road.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the PSNI investigation, is asked to call us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.