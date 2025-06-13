WATCH: Award-winning estate and letting agents Property People open in Andersonstown

ONE of Northern Ireland’s most trusted estate and letting agents, Property People, has officially opened the doors of their fourth branch, bringing their award-winning services right to the heart of the Andersonstown Road in West Belfast.

With nearly 20 years of dedication to excellence in property sales, lettings and management, Property People has created a strong reputation while serving communities throughout Belfast and beyond. As they approach their 20th anniversary, this new branch is an exciting milestone in their ongoing journey of growth and unwavering commitment to quality service.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be opening our newest branch in West Belfast,” said Ciara Moran, Director of Property People. “This community is vibrant and growing, and we’re eager to provide our unique, customer-focused approach to everyone looking to buy, sell, rent, or manage property in the area.”

The new location not only complements their existing branches but also showcases the company’s dedication to expanding its reach while maintaining exceptional service standards. Property People proudly holds memberships of Propertymark and the Guild of Property Professionals, ensuring that clients receive the very best in industry practices and trusted professional standards.

Their commitment to client care has certainly been recognised – the agency has been honoured with multiple customer service awards in both sales and lettings, solidifying its place as one of Northern Ireland’s leading property service providers.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a landlord in search of reliable management, or a tenant aiming to find the perfect home, Property People on the Andersonstown Road is now open and excited to help you.

To celebrate the opening of our new branch, Property People is delighted to offer free tenant-finding services to our first ten new landlords. (Ts&Cs apply.)

For more information, feel free to visit www.propertypeopleni.com

or drop by the new branch today!