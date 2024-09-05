WATCH: Bad Boyz Mexican on Glen Road is great modern cuisine

A LOCAL duo are bringing the finest, freshest and fastest Mexican food to West Belfast.

Opened last July, Bad Boyz Mexican is the work of Tomás Fay and Damien French, who also run Naan Doughs kebab takeaway in Andersonstown.

Situated at Gransha shops on the Glen Road, Bad Boyz is serving some of the widest range of good quality Mexican food in West Belfast.

The menu includes Burritos, Burrito Bowls, Tacos, Baked Potatoes, Nachos and Dirty Fries.

Choose one of the above before personalising it to suit your tastes by adding meat, veg, beans, salsa, a range of sauces and much more.

The duo are passionate about bringing the finest fast food to the good people of West Belfast and beyond and said Bad Boyz have plans for rapid expansion to multiple locations across the North.

Tomás says Damien is the ‘masterchef’ behind Bad Boyz Mexican. “I call Damien Ireland’s Gordon Ramsay. He is the masterchef and has 30 years of experience working in the restaurant industry.

“A lot of the products are his own recipes including the Beef Birria and the slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork.

“We use the freshest ingredients and make everything from scratch.

“We want to give people great and modern Mexican cuisine, made fast and delivered fast, whether you come to us or put the feet up and let us deliver. With just a few clicks on your phone you can be living the dream. We give all our customers the VIP 5* service every time and this and our delicious food keeps us ahead the pack.”

“We have been opened over a year now and our customers really enjoy the food and keep coming back. We’ve built a great wee team and they maintain the high standards set.”

Bad Boyz Mexican is open six days a week, Monday to Saturday from 12pm-10pm for walk-in, collection and delivery.

Scan the QR code to download the app and receive 20 per cent off delivery or collection, or simply give Bad Boyz a call on 02890139449. Alternatively, visit @badboyzmexican on Facebook, or click the link in our bio on Instagram.