WATCH: Belfast calm after second night of loyalist violence

Unionist areas of Belfast were reported to be tense but calm today after loyalist protesters engaged in a second night of rioting.

Police say a crowd of 20-30 people blocked the Cloughfern roundabout in Newtownabbey around 7:30pm on Saturday night and threw bottles and petrol bombs at PSNI vehicles. While some of those involved in the rioting were teenagers, several masked older men were also involved. Video footage from the scene (above) shows rioters trying to pull the wing mirrors of a police Land Rover.

One arrest was made.

In social messages, "patriot loyalists" were called onto the streets to "shut down Northern Ireland like the workers strike in the 70s until the CC (a reference to PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne) and his gold command structure are sacked or told to go". In the event, there were scattered loyalist protests, most of which went unnoticed outside of unionist neighbourhoods.

In one attack (above), a loyalist rioter set himself alight while trying to throw a petrol bomb at PSNI vehicles.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly blamed unionist politicians for the disorder.

“The disturbances in loyalist areas across the north are an out-working of the DUP’s rhetoric and undermining of the PSNI and criminal justice system," he said.

“By their words and actions they have sent a very dangerous message to young people in loyalist areas. This comes after the DUP leadership met with representatives of armed loyalist criminal gangs on Brexit. These are the same gangs who are involved in ongoing threats against workers, journalists and public representatives."

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the violence was the antithesis of the true message of Easter. "The images from across Northern Ireland today are of property destroyed, lives endangered. Stop this now, before lives are lost."