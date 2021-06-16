WATCH: All the fun of the fair as Cullens comes to Ardoyne

WALKING through the gates of Holy Cross Boys Primary School in Ardoyne, you are immediately welcomed by the waft of fresh hot donuts and fried onions. No, the smell is not coming from the school canteen, but from Cullens Funfair who are back in the city as Covid restrictions continue to ease.



Upon entering you quickly notice the sanitising stations dotted around the place and the signs reminding you of the need to socially distance and follow the Covid-19 guidance while at the fair. For a moment, it feels unusual to have some form of normality back in our lives.



The first ride that we tried had to be the Swinging Miami which offered a unique view over the terraced rooftops of the nearby streets.

Following this, we just had to have a go on the scream inducing Crazy Wipeout. While screaming is discouraged in the park due to the current restrictions, it is hard to contain yourself as you spin upside down while being propelled from side to side on this one.



For the traditionalists out there, Cullens famous Waltzer is back again to send you on a dizzy thrill where you come off feeling like you belong in the lyrics of a Pete Burns song.



If you have younger kids with you, then they are sure to have a blast in the Fun House or on the many junior rides dotted around the fair.