BIA Loch Lao based in An Chultúrlann in the Gaeltacht Quarter on the Falls Road going from strength to strength.

Celebrating one year being open, we are an Irish family friendly restaurant welcoming local and international customers serving the finest food on the Falls Road. Fast becoming a favourite for family get togethers and Sunday Roast dinners as well as their hearty breakfasts and delicious lunches.

From locally roasted coffee, fresh baked goods, fantastic food made to order, and an excellent service within the iconic and historic An Chultúrlann building where you can catch up on cúpla focal as Gaeilge as well.

Keep an eye on our social media pages Bia Loch Lao for upcoming events, Irish music lunch sessions, Irish dancing nights and much much more.

Fáilte - Welcome Bialann - Restaurant Caife - Coffee Tae - Tea

Go raibh míle maith agat - Thank you very much

Oscailte gach lá 9-9- Open every day 9-9

Bia Loch Lao at Cultúrlann • McAdam Ó Fiaich

216 Falls Road, Belfast • Tel: 028 9096 4184 • Facebook and Instagram