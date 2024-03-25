WATCH: Exclusive Designs made especially for you at CastleCourt

ESTABLISHED 31 years ago, Exclusive Designs is a family run company specialising in elegantly modern home furnishing.

Based in CastleCourt shopping centre in Belfast city centre, the business started off in the Woodvale/North Belfast area before moving to CastleCourt 12 years ago.

The business actually started off as a 50p shop, before becoming a pound shop, gift shop and finally specialising in furniture.

They now specialise in elegantly modern home furnishing and funky fresh minimalist interiors. Handmade sofas and chairs are made to fit your expectations of quality and price.

Their CastleCourt premises boasts a range of displays to suit the home, many of which are designed by owner Danielle Maxwell.

“When we moved to the larger store we are in now, we started to do more ranges for bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms,” she explained. “We sell all household products, including chandeliers, lamps, pictures and mirrors.

“We have a fantastic space here to showcase our full range. We take great pride in our displays and we source from unique suppliers.

“I have designed many of the ranges myself.

“We always have some great discounts and promotions on a weekly basis, so come in and have a look for yourself. We have something to suit every customer and we also offer payment plans.

“Our priority is making sure we give the best service to every customer.”

Exclusive Designs, Unit 23 Castle Court

Tel: 028 90 237018



