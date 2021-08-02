WATCH: Family tribute to Shankill Butcher victim Con Neeson on 45th anniversary

THE nephew of one of the victims of the Shankill Butchers has marked the 45th anniversary of his brutal murder with a personal tribute at his grave in Milltown Cemetery.

On the night of August 1 1976 Con Neeson was attacked by the notorious UVF gang as the 48-year-old made his way home, after spending the night calling out the bingo numbers at St Patrick’s Parish Hall.

As he reached the corner of Manor Street, Con – who was known to friends and family as the Quiet Man – was set upon by the Shankill Butcher gang. The father-of-two died the following day from the horrific wounds that were inflicted on him.

Today at Milltown Cemetery, Con’s nephew Pat Neeson laid a wreath at his uncle’s grave, where he recently placed a small plaque.

Speaking at Milltown Cemetery, Pat said: “Today is the 45th anniversary of Con Neeson, also known as the Quiet Man. Con was murdered by the Shankill Butchers at the corner of Manor Street on the Cliftonville Road just yards from his home on Clifton Crescent.

“Con Neeson never had a bad word to say about anyone. He lived for his family, his love of billiards, his work with St Patrick’s chapel and as I learned from some of my older relatives, his love for music and dancing.

“He never turned anyone down when they were in need and he never sought praise or payment for his numerous good deeds. What Con Neeson’s murder and his funeral did for his family and the wider Neeson family is immeasurable.

“Con would not want us to remember his death. Con would want us to remember his life and how he lived it. Rest in peace the Quiet Man in the knowledge that you will never be forgotten by the entire Neeson family at home, in Canada and Australia.”

Pat finished his personal tribute to his uncle Con by playing a recording of Danny Boy before laying a wreath.