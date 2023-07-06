WATCH: Fine dining at the friendliest golf club in Belfast – just 10 minutes from city centre

CLIFTONVILLE Golf Club was founded in 1911 and is one of Belfast city’s oldest clubs.It is a nine-hole course which presents a serious test of golf. The course measures over 6,200 yards and features a starting hole nominated twice in BBC NI’s “Toughest Par 3”.

This is followed by the superb par four 2nd at over 450 yards. This old lady has other joys awaiting you when you attempt to hit over the river in front of the 5th and 7th greens.

This course lies in the shadow of Cavehill with beautifully matured greens full of subtle contours. A hidden gem in the heart of Belfast.

A warm welcome awaits all those who visit and play Cliftonville Golf Club. Cliftonville is a golf club with a real family feel. The course is a tough but fair challenge and nestled under Cavehill the course has some great views of Belfast. Don’t let the fact we are a nine-hole course put you off. It is great if you only have time to play nine holes or it is not any easier if you go around again and play 18!

Since our recent refurbishment of the Clubhouse we have seen a rise in demand for Functions and Parties.

Our Facilities Include:

Nine-hole Golf Course

Practice green and fairway

Putting green

Well-stocked pro shop

Bar & Lounge

Upstairs function room (& bar)

Snooker room

Sky Sports