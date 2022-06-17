WATCH: Good Shepherd and Holy Evangelists' pupils perform with the Ulster Orchestra

PRIMARY children at Holy Evangelists and Good Shepherd took to the stage to perform live with Ulster Orchestra in Colin Town Square as part of the Crescendo outreach project.



The Crescendo Project works with Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, Shankill Children’s Zone, and the Centre for Evidence and Social Innovation at Queen’s University, Belfast to deliver musicianship and instrumental workshops to almost 600 children across four Belfast schools – Good Shepherd, Malvern, Holy Evangelists’ and Wheatfield – all of which lie within areas of marked social deprivation.



The project aims to provide pupils with access to high-quality music education throughout their primary school careers.

The event marked both schools’ end-of-year performances and included interactive music play and recitals alongside the Orchestra and was an opportunity for the young people to showcase their emerging musical talents to their families and the local Colin community.



Speaking at the event, Annie Armstrong, Manager at the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership commented: “This is such a fantastic project and an amazing opportunity for our young people. Not only are they developing their musical skills but also their well-being and self-confidence.

"It’s great to see such enthusiasm in their performances and the number of the parents and grandparents who attended who loved being part of the audience.



“Our thanks are extended to the Ulster Orchestra, Holy Evangelists and Good Shepherd Primary Schools and to the Department for Communities and Urban Villages Initiative for their continued support.”