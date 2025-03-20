WATCH: It has never been easier to join CCU Credit Union

For over 60 years, CCU Credit Union has been prevalent in our local community. We pride ourselves on creating and nurturing strong personal relationships while helping our members with their Savings and Loans.

With over 30,000 members, our appetite for growth has never been greater. Our Vision is to deliver positive and meaningful financial outcomes to as many people as possible within our community.

Don’t delay, become a member today. Do this from the comfort of your own home. Simply scan the QR code or visit our website to become a member. It Couldn’t be easier!



• 96% Loan Approval rate 2024

• 24hr Approvals

• Easy & Immediate access to loans

• Borrow up to £75,000

• Save up to £50,000

• 24/7 Banking online and via our App

• Friendly service in 9 local branches



Visit www.ccuni.org

Tel: 02890 322507