Watch: Mini documentary tells to story of Colin Racing Club's Peter Martin

A MINI DOCUMENTARY directed and narrated by Lughan Graham has charted the story of Colin Racing Club and Peter Martin.

'Wings of Ulster' tells the story of the club and Peter's obsession with pigeon racing, a pastime he admits is virtually impossible to fully step away from, having been involved for over 50 years.

West Belfast's Peter and his clubmates give a glimpse inside what is involved in a typical race day.